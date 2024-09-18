Juventus proved too strong for PSV Eindhoven in their opening Champions League group tie.
Peter Bosz decided not to change his defence for the tie despite its inexperience, while Joel Drommel came in for the injured Walter Benitez.
PSV held out for 21 minutes before Kenan Yildiz cut inside before rifling the ball past Drommel from distance. Six minutes later, Weston McKennie doubled the lead with PSV’s defence looking far too open.
Early in the second half, Nicolás González was sent free and he added a third for the hosts, who had Teun Koopmeiners in midfield.
Ismail Saibari came off the bench to pull one back for PSV in stoppage time but the Eredivisie leaders slipped to defeat. Next up in the competition is a home tie v Sporting Club de Portugal.