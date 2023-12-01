Nils Koppen has left his role as a scout with PSV Eindhoven to become technical director of Scottish side Rangers.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 38-year-old has been working as a scout with PSV since 2018 but now departs for Scotland and a prestigious role with Rangers.
At Rangers, Koppen will be responsible for recruiting players and will have a close relationship with the club’s manager Philippe Clement.
Koppen, who starts his role on the 1st of January, told the Rangers website, “I am delighted to be joining a club as prestigious as Rangers in a crucial role. I’m looking forward to working with the scouts to ensure we achieve our goals in the years to come.”