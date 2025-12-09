PSV Eindhoven got off to a quick start but eventually fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Peter Bosz surprisingly handed starts to Couhaib Driouech and Paul Wanner on the wings but the decision paid off. After ten minutes, Driouech raced onto a Joey Veerman pass before setting up Guus Til to make it 1-0.

Shortly afterwards it was almost 2-0 when Driouech raced in on goal but his finish went wide of the target and a big opportunity was missed. Ismail Saibari then missed another chance to put PSV into a commanding lead.

Atletico Madrid would grow into the game and before the break it was 1-1 with Julian Alvarez providing the finishing touch. Seven minutes into the second half, former Feyenoord defender Dávid Hancko put the visitors ahead with a chipped finish.

Atletico Madrid smelled blood and a quick third was netted through Alexander Sørloth, who headed in after a fine cross from Pablo Barrios.

With 75 minutes gone, Bosz turned to Ricardo Pepi from the bench as PSV went looking for a way back into the game. The American made it 2-1 from a corner with only five minutes remaining.

Just before the end, PSV almost equalised but Armando Obispo could not convert Anass Salah-Eddine’s hard cross from close range.

PSV remains on eight points with games against Newcastle United and Bayern Munich to come.




