Former AZ Alkmaar director Earnest Stewart is the new PSV Eindhoven director of football affairs.
John de Jong departed his role in September after the club’s supervisory board had lost confidence in him. Since then PSV has been looking for a replacement which they confirmed on Thursday.
Earnest Stewart will return to the Netherlands as PSV’s director of Football affairs, starting from the 1st of March. He has signed a deal until 2027.
Stewart was under contract with the American Football Association, where he had been a director since 2018. He had previously been a technical director with AZ Alkmaar between 2010 and 2015.
General Manager Marcel Brands told the PSV website, “We took the time to look for someone with broad and international experience. Earnest fits this profile perfectly with his past and current role. That is why we are very happy that he will join our management team as of March 1.”