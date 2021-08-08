PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt is not scared that Noni Madueke will leave the club after an excellent start to the season.
Madueke scored twice in the Johan Cruijff Schaal win over Ajax on Saturday and is being eyed by a number of top clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur.
However, Schmidt is not concerned, telling ESPN. “I’m not afraid, why should I be? He will one day leave PSV if he continues to develop like he is now.
“I’m not afraid it will happen now. We can’t sell key players anymore. We’ve already done that with Donyell Malen, Denzel Dumfries and Pablo Rosario, so we can’t lose any more. And PSV is also a fantastic club for Noni to develop. He is very young, he can play a lot here, score goals and cheer with the team. I think he feels very good here,”
Madueke himself told ESPN, “I’m happy to play at PSV. It’s great that you get appreciation, but my focus is on my teammates and getting to the play-offs of the Champions League.”