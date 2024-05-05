PSV Eindhoven are officially Eredivisie champions after a 4-2 win over Sparta Rotterdam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
PSV just needed a point to seal the title but they fell behind in the 8th minute as an error from Malik Tillman led to Said Bakari setting up Metinho to score.
PSV quickly levelled through a Bakari own goal before Luuk de Jong set up Johan Bakayoko to make it 2-1 and it seemed the hosts were on course for victory. However, Sparta made it 2-2 as Olivier Boscagli headed into his own net.
Boscagli then made up for his error by putting PSV ahead in the 67th minute with an excellent finish. Jordan Teze then set the crowd into party mode by making it 4-2.
PSV take their 25th Eredivisie title with two games still left to play. A fully deserved title for Peter Bosz and his players.