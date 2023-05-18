According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are hoping to bring in Ricardo Pepi.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Pepi is currently on loan at Groningen from Augsburg and he has scored 12 Eredivisie goals to make a keen impression, despite his side’s relegation.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV see Pepi as a key signing this summer and they are ready to fund a move to sign him as soon as they clinch 2nd spot this weekend.
Augsburg reportedly wants around €10-11 million to part with the American international but PSV’s first bid is set to be lower than the asking price.
A number of clubs are circling the 20-year-old striker so PSV needs to move quickly if they are to beat their rivals to his signing.