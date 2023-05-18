According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are hoping to bring in Ricardo Pepi.

Pepi is currently on loan at Groningen from Augsburg and he has scored 12 Eredivisie goals to make a keen impression, despite his side’s relegation.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV see Pepi as a key signing this summer and they are ready to fund a move to sign him as soon as they clinch 2nd spot this weekend.

Augsburg reportedly wants around €10-11 million to part with the American international but PSV’s first bid is set to be lower than the asking price.

A number of clubs are circling the 20-year-old striker so PSV needs to move quickly if they are to beat their rivals to his signing.




