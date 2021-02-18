PSV Eindhoven lost the first leg of their Europa League clash with Olympiacos 4-2 in Greece. Here are our player ratings for PSV.
- By Michael Bell
Yvon Mvogo 5/10: Not at fault for any of the goals but conceded four. Made one good save in the second half.
Denzel Dumfries 4.5/10: Not good enough from the PSV captain who couldn’t add anything to the attack and was trumped defensively.
Phillip Max 5/10: Assisted one of Zahavi’s goals and had a decent first-half but was at fault for the fourth goal for Olympiacos.
Jordan Teze 5.5/10: PSV may have conceded four but Teze had a decent game and he made two crucial interceptions to prevent further goals.
Olivier Boscagli 6/10: His presence was sorely missed when he was forced off with a head injury. Olympiacos took advantage of his injury.
Ibrahim Sangare 6/10: Got an assist and was the standout of PSV’s midfielders but was substituted after receiving a yellow card. Will now miss the second leg.
Pablo Rosario 5/10: Lost his man in the lead up for the first Olympiacos goal and struggled to make his mark on the game. A weak performance.
Mario Gotze 5/10: First game back from injury since December and he did look rusty on the pitch. Struggled to make an impact before being substituted.
Ryan Thomas 5/10: Completed 90% of his passes but created very little. Was rather invisible from the start.
Eran Zahavi 8/10: PSV’s main attacking threat, Zahavi netted twice and saw an effort hit the post. Took eight shots in the game.
Donyell Malen 5/10: An off day for the striker, who could not get involved at all. Had two shots which both went off target.
Substitutes
Timo Baumgartl 3/10: What a horrific error the defender made for the third Olympiacos goal. Shocking defending and cost his side dearly. Was all over the place and made several errors.
Mauro Junior 5/10: Came on with twenty minutes to go but didn’t get involved.
Yorbe Vertessen 4/10: Came on with 20 minutes to go and touched the ball five times.
Marco van Ginkel N/A: Not enough time on the pitch for a review.
Erick Gutierrez N/A: Not enough time on the pitch for a review.