PSV Eindhoven bounced back from their shock defeat to Emmen in midweek with a 2-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
There has been talk of a crisis in Eindhoven after the loss to Emmen in midweek and Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to restore Joey Veerman to the eleven. Luuk de Jong was back and Fabio Silva was on the bench.
After 14 minutes, PSV had the lead with Guus Til pulling the ball back for Veerman to steer in the opener.
There could have been more goals for the hosts in the first half but Xavi Simons hit the crossbar, while De Jong put a header wide.
Early in the second half, Go Ahead Eagles came close to an equaliser with Finn Stokkers low strike going just wide.
Just after the hour, PSV eased fears by netting their second as Anwar El Ghazi scored a rebound following a Philipp Mwene strike that hit the post.
El Ghazi then had a goal disallowed before Silva came on for his debut with ten minutes left. He didn’t have much of an impact in the remaining minutes.
PSV are third in the table and three points off leaders Feyenoord, while Go Ahead Eagles sit 11th.