PSV Eindhoven has rejected an offer from Paris Saint Germain for winger Johan Bakayoko.
The Belgian forward has only made 14 appearances this season for the first team, but PSG are convinced of Bakayoko’s talent.
The French giants placed a big worth up to €15 million for the 19-year-old, but director Marcel Brands confirmed to Voetbal International, that the offer was rejected.
Bakayoko has been with PSV since 2019 and will remain in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s squad for now. PSV did not want to lose another forward with Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke departing in January.
Brands also confirmed to VI that an offer was made to Memphis Depay this month, but he opted to join Atletico Madrid instead of rejoining PSV.