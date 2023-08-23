Phillipp Mwene has departed PSV Eindhoven to sign for Mainz 05.
With Sergino Dest arriving and Shurandy Sambo returning from his loan with Sparta Rotterdam, playing time was going to be limited for Mwene this season.
PSV has allowed Mwene to return to Mainz 05, the club that PSV signed the right-back from back in 2021. The fee is undisclosed with Mwene signing a deal until the summer of 2026.
Mwene made 73 appearances for PSV Eindhoven and is now an Austrian international.