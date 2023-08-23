PSV says goodbye to Mwene Phillipp Mwene has departed PSV Eindhoven to sign for Mainz ...

Pedersen departs Feyenoord for... Marcus Pedersen has left Feyenoord to join Sassuolo on a ...

Klaassen could leave Ajax with... According to Voetbal International, Olympique Lyon are one of the ...

Ajax confirms Avila signing Ajax has confirmed the signing of Gastón Ávila from Royal ...

Van Basten worried about Ajax Marco van Basten has expressed his worries about Ajax following ...

Karlsson set to depart AZ Alkm... According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Jesper Karlsson will depart AZ ...

Ajax announces Sutalo signing Ajax has officially confirmed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb centre-back ...