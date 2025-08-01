PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of talented Stoke City midfielder Souleymane Sidibe.
The 18-year-old made 21 first-team appearances for the English Championship side but now joins PSV Eindhoven for a fee of around €2.5 million.
Sidibe has signed a deal until the summer of 2029 and will begin playing for Jong PSV in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
Sidibe told the PSV website, “I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. It’s an honor to be at this club and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch soon. PSV felt like the logical choice for me, because I’ll have all the tools I need to develop further here. And the facilities are truly excellent.”