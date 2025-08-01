PSV seal deal for Sidibe PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of talented Stoke City ...

Zerrouki rejoins Twente Ramiz Zerrouki has rejoined FC Twente on loan from Feyenoord. Follow ...

Ajax Sign Talented Goalkeeper Ajax have completed the signing of Sparta Prague goalkeeper Joeri ...

Feyenoord sign a striker as Ha... It was one in and one out for Feyenoord on ...

Feyenoord confirms Watanabe ar... Feyenoord has announced the signing of centre-back Tsuyoshi Watanabe from ...

Girona loans Misehouy to Greec... Gabriel Misehouy has left Girona FC to join Greek side ...

Napoli Confirms Beukema Arriva... Napoli has confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Sam Beukema ...