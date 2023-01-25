PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the arrival of Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Ruud van Nistelrooy is keen to add to his attacking options this month after losing both Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo.
The first new arrival is young Portuguese striker Fabio Silva, who joins on loan from Wolves until the end of the season after having his loan with Anderlecht cut short.
The 20-year-old made 32 appearances for Anderlecht, scoring 11 times and adding four assists and he will now challenge Luuk de Jong for a starting spot in Eindhoven.
PSV are not done there though, with L’Equipe reporting that the club have had a €15 million bid rejected by Stade Rennes for Kamaldeen Sulemana. Everton and Southampton are also in the race to sign the talented winger, who has been linked with Ajax in the past.
Eindhovens Dagblad is reporting that PSV are also interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Bryan Gil, who is set to be loaned out after the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma. The 21-year-old has only made four appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League this season.
It is set to be a busy week ahead in Eindhoven.