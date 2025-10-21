PSV Eindhoven have their first win of the Champions League after a 6-2 victory over Napoli.
After one loss and a draw, PSV were looking to get their victory but they began without Ricardo Pepi as Guus Til started up front. They also had Sergino Dest on the bench after he arrived late.
PSV had chances early on but it was the Italians who took the lead when Scott McTominay was left alone to head in after 31 minutes.
Four minutes later, Alessandro Buongiorno headed the ball into his own net to make it 1-1 before Ismail Saibari put PSV ahead almost immediately after.
Early in the second half, Man added a third with a deflected strike and that led to Noa Lang coming off the bench for Napoli. However, he could have no impact as former Ajax striker Lorenzo Lucca was shown a red card for a gesture.
With the extra man, PSV swarmed and Man added a fourth before McTominay pulled one back for Napoli. There was no nerves for the hosts and Ricardo Pepi scored the fifth before Couhaib Driouech found the top corner to round off an excellent evening.
PSV moves onto four points and they have a foothold in the competition.