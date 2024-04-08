PSV Eindhoven has set their sights on signing Ryan Flamingo and Timon Wellenreuther this summer.
According to Voetbal International, Walter Benitez and Joel Drommel could both leave PSV this summer, meaning a new goalkeeper will be a priority signing.
Wellenreuther has emerged as a possible target for the club as a replacement for Benitez. The 28-year-old is currently second choice at Feyenoord and it remains unclear whether the Rotterdam side would sanction a sale to a rival.
Voetbal International believes that PSV are also interested in signing versatile defender Ryan Flamingo from Utrecht. The Netherlands U21 international is currently on loan at Utrecht from Sassuolo but they will likely use the option to make the deal permanent.
PSV tried to sign Flamingo in January but a departure was out of the question. A summer deal could see Utrecht make a profit on the youngster, who has impressed for the Cathedral club while playing in defence and midfield.