According to Voetbal International, Ki-Jana Hoever’s loan at PSV Eindhoven is over and he will return to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Netherlands U21 international was loaned to PSV in the summer but he has only managed eight performances in Eindhoven.
PSV has now decided to cancel the loan and Hoever will return to Wolves, where he remains under contract until the summer of 2025.
Wolves signed the former Ajax youth from Liverpool in 2020 but the future of the 21-year-old is now unclear.