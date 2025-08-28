PSV Eindhoven midfielder Tygo Land has joined FC Groningen on loan until the end of the season.
The midfielder is highly regarded in Eindhoven but is not yet ready to break into Peter Bosz’s first eleven.
PSV have been keen to send him on loan and he was heavily linked with PEC Zwolle last week. However, it is Groningen that has won the race to sign the Netherlands U19 international.
The 19-year-old isn’t the last midfielder who is expected to leave PSV with Isaac Babadi also hoping for a loan move.
PSV are looking to bring in Myron Boadu and Anass-Salah Eddine in the final days of the window too, according to Voetbal International.