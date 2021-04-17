PSV Eindhoven are set to get a huge financial injection to help the club compete on a domestic and international level.
The current number two in the Eredivisie has been looking at ways to improve the club’s finances in recent months with a number of options investigated.
The club have now opted for a plan which will consist of multiple investors in a partner fund, under the name of Metropoolregio Brainport Eindhoven. The joined wealth of a number of investors will provide a huge capital boost, while the stadium is also going to generate funds through a new mortgage.
Local Billionaire Robert van der Wallen is one of the investors and he told Eindhovens Dagblad, “I want PSV to go for the highest and not that we ever settle for a bit of playing for place three or four. Not that that culture is alive at the club now, certainly not.”
The club expects a financial boost of €50 million over the next six months with some of this invested in the playing squad.