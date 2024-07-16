PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen youngster Madi Monamay.
The 18-year-old Belgian youth international has been playing for the Bayer Leverkusen U19 side recently but has been snapped up by PSV after weeks of talks.
Monamay has signed a three-year deal in Eindhoven and the transfer fee is currently undisclosed. He did have one year left on his deal in Germany.
The defender is expected to join up with Jong PSV Eindhoven to start the season with an eye on him breaking into the first team.