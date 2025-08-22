PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Paul Wanner on a deal until the summer of 2030.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
PSV has not announced the fee paid for the talented midfielder but Voetbal International mentions it could reach €15 million while Bayern Munich have a buyback clause.
Wanner has made eight appearances for Bayern Munich but spent the most recent seasons on loan with FC Heidenheim and SV Elversberg.
Wanner is PSV’s eighth signing, following Ruben van Bommel, Yarek Gasiorowski, Nick Olij, Matej Kovar, Kiliann Sildillia, Alassane Pléa, and Dennis Man. He fills the role left by Malik Tillman.