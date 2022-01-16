Mario Gotze scored the only goal of the game as PSV Eindhoven defeated Groningen 1-0 in the Euroborg.
PSV boss Roger Schmidt decided to keep Joey Veerman on the bench, while Max Romero made his first start of the season up front. Groningen had new signing Melayro Bogarde on their bench.
In the 10th minute, PSV had the lead with Cody Gakpo setting up Mario Gotze to fire past Peter Leeuwenburgh.
For the rest of the first half, PSV remained in control but they could not find the second goal, which meant Groningen remained in the game. After the break, the hosts almost equalised but Laros Duarte’s free-kick came back off the crossbar.
Veerman entered the pitch in the 64th minute and he helped his new side see out the rest of the game to claim the three points.
PSV remains top ahead of their clash with Ajax next weekend. Groningen are now 13th.