PSV Eindhoven bounced back from their European exit with a 3-1 victory over FC Twente.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Despite beating Sevilla 2-0 on Thursday, PSV went out of the Europa League and they were hoping to bounce back against Twente. Ruud van Nistelrooy granted Fabio Silva his first start for PSV.
FC Twente caused the first danger with Virgil Misidjan seeing his shot kept out by Walter Benitez. Then in the ninth minute, Silva gave PSV the lead with a header.
Both teams then traded chances but two minutes into the second half, Twente were level through Misidjan, whose effort surprised Benitez.
Luuk de Jong headed PSV back in front from a Johan Bakayoko cross before Xavi Simons sealed the win after being played in on goal by Ibrahim Sangare.
The victory means that PSV are still fourth and six points off top spot, while Twente remains fifth.