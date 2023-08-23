According to Eindhovens Dagblad and Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven has not given up hope of signing Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.
Branthwaite spent last season on loan with PSV Eindhoven and made a big impression during the campaign.
The 21-year-old returned to Everton but has only been on the bench so far, giving PSV hope that a deal can be reached. PSV hopes to sign him permanently but need to wait to see if Ibrahim Sangare departs to raise the required finances.
PSV has contacted the entourage of the defender, who is keen on a return to Eindhoven. He was even present to watch the first leg of PSV’s Champions League clash with Rangers on Tuesday.