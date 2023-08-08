PSV Eindhoven have one foot in the Champions League playoff round after they defeated Sturm Graz 4-1 in the Philips Stadion.
Just days after their Johan Cruijff Schaal win over Feyenoord, Peter Bosz kept 18-year-old Isaac Babadi in the starting eleven.
After only four minutes, Babadi fired PSV into the lead with his first senior goal. The ball landed at his feet just outside the box via Johan Bakayoko and he guided it into the bottom corner.
After 22 minutes, Babadi played an excellent ball through to Bakayoko and the winger crossed for Luuk de Jong to head in a second. It was then quickly 3-0 as De Jong lashed in after Noa Lang’s effort was kept out.
PSV were purring but Sturm Graz did pull one back before the break when Jon Gorenc Stankovic got ahead of Patrick van Aanholt to head in. Moments later, Van Aanholt thought he had made it 4-1, but the goal was eventually ruled out by VAR for offside.
In the second half, PSV missed a number of big chances through De Jong, Bakayoko and Van Aanholt but eventually, Ibrahim Sangare did make it 4-1 with a fine header from a Joey Veerman free-kick.
PSV then saw out the rest of the game and they take a convincing lead to Austria next week.