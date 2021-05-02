PSV Eindhoven are now only one point above AZ Alkmaar in the battle for second after they could only draw 2-2 against Heerenveen.
After Ajax sealed the Eredivisie title earlier on Sunday, PSV were looking for a win which would keep them in charge of second place and a Champions League spot. They were up against a Heerenveen side without their key men Henk and Joey Veerman.
Mario Götze, Cody Gakpo and Eran Zahavi missed decent chances for the hosts before Heerenveen took the lead in the 34th minute. Tibor Halilovic was allowed space on the ball and he found the bottom corner.
Ibrahim Sangare almost levelled before the break but his strike hit the woodwork. Roger Schmidt reacted by making a triple change as Noni Madueke, Yorbe Vertessen and Armando Obispo replaced Zahavi, Pablo Rosario, and Nick Viergever.
In the 57th minute, Vertessen equalised from a Phillip Max cross, before Gakpo made it 2-1 for the hosts with an excellent strike from outside the box. However, PSV were only in front for a minute before Lasse Schone crossed for Siem de Jong to make it 2-2.
PSV pushed for a winner but Donyell Malen was denied by a goalline clearance, and an excellent save by Erwin Mulder, while Marco van Ginkel put a late chance wide.
PSV take a point and they are now only one ahead of AZ with three games to go. Heerenveen are 11th.