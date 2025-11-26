PSV Eindhoven left Anfield with a 4-1 victory in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Arne Slot’s side have had a poor season so far and he was hoping for a lift against PSV, who are now flying at the top of the Eredivisie. Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo all began for the Premier League side.
After six minutes, PSV had a penalty when Van Dijk handled the ball in the box. He claimed he was fouled but that was waved away and Ivan Peresic made it 1-0.
Liverpool didn’t need long to equalise as Gakpo’s strike was parried and Dominik Szoboszlai was there to make it 1-1. Liverpool then pushed for the lead but PSV defended well and they even had a goal disallowed for offside.
PSV grew in confidence at the start of the second half and a wonderful pass from Mauro Junior set up Guus Til to make it 2-1.
The hosts were shell-shocked and PSV made them pay as substitute Couhaib Driouech added a third with a rebound when Ricardo Pepi hit the post. Late on, Sergino Dest blasted past Van Dijk and crossed for Driouech to add the fourth.
A wonderful win for PSV who are closing in on a place in the playoffs. Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are their next three opponents. For Arne Slot, the pressure is now going to be more intense.