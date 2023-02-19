After their tough loss in Europe in midweek, PSV Eindhoven’s title hopes took a hit as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Utrecht.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Following the 3-0 loss in Seville, PSV were looking to bounce back without the sick Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ibrahim Sangare. Mauro Junior and Johan Bakayoko both started.
PSV dominated the opening stages but it was Utrecht who took the lead just after the half hour mark. A corner was turned into the top corner by Othmane Boussaid.
Before the break, PSV were level as Bakayoko fired in following good work by Luuk de Jong and Xavi Simons. Early in the second half, De Jong had a goal disallowed for offside.
In the 57th minute, a shot by Bakayoko was kept out and De Jong followed in to give PSV the lead. However, Utrecht equalised three minutes later as Sander van de Streek shot past Walter Benitez with a bit of help from Jarrad Branthwaite.
PSV then created a number of chances before the end but Guus Til hit the post and Ismael Saibari could only fire straight at goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas.
The point means PSV remains fourth and they are six points off the top. Utrecht is 7th.