PSV Eindhoven has climbed to second in the Eredivisie after a 3-0 win over Ajax in the Philips Stadion.
Only goal difference separated the two sides going into the game with Ajax and PSV both fighting for the second Champions League spot.
Ajax were without Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez, meaning Calvin Bassey came into the line-up. For PSV, Ibrahim Sangare came back into the line-up.
After only 13 minutes, Luuk de Jong headed the hosts in front from a Johan Bakayoko cross. After the goal, Ajax got more of the ball but apart from a Kenneth Taylor shot wide they did not threaten.
Ajax brought on Brian Brobbey for Bassey but the substitution went wrong in the 54th minute when the striker lost the ball to Xavi Simons, who raced in on goal before being brought down by Gerónimo Rulli. Simons netted the penalty himself to make it 2-0.
Despite PSV being in firm control, a fan threw a cup of beer towards Steven Bergwijn which caused the game to be paused for a while. Under new KNVB guidelines, if it happened again, the game would have been abandoned.
When the game got back underway, Taylor almost pulled one back but his strike came back off both posts. A comeback did not materialise and De Jong netted a third for the hosts in the 78th minute.
Before the end, it could have been 4-0 but Ismael Saibari put an excellent chance wide.
PSV takes control of second and Ajax are third. Next week, the two sides meet again in the KNVB Cup final.