Jason van Duiven is set to gain some Eredivisie experience after the PSV Eindhoven striker joined Almere City on loan.
The 18-year-old forward has extended his contract with PSV Eindhoven until mid-2026 but will spend the rest of the season with Almere City.
The Netherlands U19 international has made 48 appearances for Jong PSV, scoring 21 times and adding four assists. However, he has Ricardo Pepi and Luuk de Jong ahead of him in the pecking order.
PSV have allowed Van Duiven to depart for him to gain experience in the Eredivisie.