PSV Eindhoven will face Turkish giants Galatasaray in the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League.
After Villarreal defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final, PSV Eindhoven were placed in the 2nd qualifying round, instead of the third.
On Wednesday, the draw took place with PSV knowing they could face Galatasaray, Rapid Vienna or FC Midtjylland. It was Galatasaray that was drawn, leaving a tough tie for Roger Schmidt’s side.
PSV will play at home first on the 20th or 21st of July with the away leg a week later.