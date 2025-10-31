PSV Eindhoven moved clear at the top of the Eredivisie with a 5-2 win over Fortuna Sittard.
Ismail Saibari was the man of the match last weekend as his hat trick sealed a 3-2 win at Feyenoord. The midfielder was full of confidence and he opened the scoring after fifteen minutes with a header.
Saibari then doubled the lead with a fine finish before Dennis Man added a third with a fine solo run and finish just before the break.
In the second half, Mohamed Ihattaren set up Justin Lonwijk to pull one back after an hour but substitute Ricardo Pepi restored the three goal advantage.
Kaj Sierhuis made it 4-2 before Guus Til completed the scoring late on with PSV’s fifth of the evening. They are now clear at the top while Fortuna is in 12th.