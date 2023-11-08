PSV Eindhoven’s U19s boosted their hopes of progression to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Youth League with a 2-0 win over RC Lens.
Lens went into the game having won all three games so far, but PSV took the lead after 15 minutes with Emil Bars firing in a pass from Tay Abed.
Jesper Uneken was making his UEFA Youth League debut and the forward made it 2-0 before the break after great work by Julian Kwaaitaal.
In the second half, Abed had a goal disallowed but PSV eased to the three points which keeps them second in the table on seven points. Sevilla are third and two points behind PSV after they drew 1-1 with Arsenal.