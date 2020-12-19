PSV Eindhoven has moved level on points with league leaders Ajax after a 4-1 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
RKC made a decent start to the game but Ola John had to come off the field early due to injury. The hosts then hit the bar through Anas Tahiri.
A minute after that chance, PSV took the lead with Mario Gotze intercepting Ahmed Touba’s pass before feeding Cody Gakpo to fire low into the net. PSV then doubled their lead three minutes later with Mohamed Ihattaren finding the bottom corner from range.
Denzel Dumfries was denied a penalty before the break, while Ihattaren also hit the post. RKC also threatened but Yvon Mvogo was mainly untroubled.
After the break, PSV were awarded a penalty for a foul on Dumfries and the captain netted the penalty to make it 3-0.
Finn Stokkers pulled one back for RKC but with the last kick of the game, Noni Madueke added a fourth for PSV.
PSV move level at the top with Ajax, who face ADO Den Haag on Sunday. RKC are 12th.