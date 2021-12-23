PSV recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to become 21/22 Winter Champion of the Eredivisie.
- by Michael Statham
It didn’t take PSV long to open their account once right-back Philip Mwene cut inside onto his weaker left foot and curled in after only nine minutes.
That lead to a routine win for the hosts, and they should have made it two before the break, but Yorbe Vertessen skied a Cody Gakpo cross when well-placed.
Go Ahead Eagles responded in a tighter second half, but they lost momentum once Joris Kramer received a red card for fouling Vertessen. Apart from Joel Drommel having to tip over a free kick that went through an entire crowd of players, PSV were untroubled against the ten men.
Cody Gakpo then doubled the lead with a tap in to secure PSV a moral-boosting label of Winter Champion, holding a one-point advantage over Ajax (with Feyenoord a further two points behind). Go Ahead are 11th after a solid start to their Eredivisie return.