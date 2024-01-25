PSV Eindhoven U21’s defeated Leeds United’s U21’s 7-0 in the Premier League International Cup.
PSV are the defending champions of the tournament and they went to Leeds looking for their third win in four games.
Mohammed Nassoh opened the scoring after only four minutes and PSV didn’t look back with Tim van den Heuvel, Tay Abed and Muhlis Dagasan scoring more before the break.
In the second half, PSV continued to dominate and Fredrik Oppegard added the fifth before Jevon Simons and a Dantaye Gilbert penalty sealed the victory.
PSV moves to second place in the group which will be good enough for a place in the next round.