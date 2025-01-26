Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with John Gibbons from The Anfield Wrap to preview PSV’s Champions League game on Wednesday against Liverpool.
To watch the match preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.