PSV Eindhoven made it nine wins out of nine in the Eredivisie after a 3-1 victory against Fortuna Sittard on Saturday evening.
In midweek, PSV faces a crucial Champions League clash with RC Lens, so Fortuna Sittard served as a warm-up for Peter Bosz’s side.
After 19 minutes, Guus Til fired PSV in front after being set up by Johan Bakayoko. After the opener, PSV slowed down, while Fortuna didn’t offer much resistance.
The second goal came in the 55th minute as Andre Ramalho headed in a Joey Veerman corner. A deflected strike from Bakayoko then sealed the win for the hosts.
Before the end, Malik Tillman conceded a penalty and Kaj Sierhuis pulled one back for the visitors in the last minute.
PSV remains top of the table with their ninth victory, while Fortuna Sittard is in 11th.