Henk Veerman returns to Volend... Volendam have confirmed the signing of striker Henk Veerman from ...

Eredivisie 2022/23: A young ta... The Eredivisie season is upon us and there is a ...

PSV wins Johan Cruijff Schaal ... PSV Eindhoven have taken the Johan Cruijff Schaal after a ...

Feyenoord bring in Rasmussen t... Feyenoord have made their third signing in three days with ...

Gimenez completes Feyenoord mo... Feyenoord has strengthened their attack with the signing of Mexican ...

Memphis in talks with Juventus... According to ESPN, Memphis Depay has held initial talks with ...

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Joel Pere... In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Joel ...