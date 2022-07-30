PSV Eindhoven have taken the Johan Cruijff Schaal after a 5-3 victory over Ajax in a crazy game at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Steven Bergwijn made his debut for Ajax against his former side and the attacker was the one who opened the scoring in the 15th minute with an excellent strike into the top corner.
Ajax started the game well but PSV equalised just after the half-hour mark with Guus Til towering over Owen Wijndal to nod in Cody Gakpo’s cross. Just before the break, Gakpo’s cross was once again met by the head of Til and it was 2-1 for PSV.
Ajax were possibly lucky not to go into the break with ten men as Edson Alvarez escaped red for an elbow on Til. Early in the second half, Dennis Higler was told by VAR to look at a challenge from Wijndal on Johan Bakayoko, but the left-back escaped red too with the PSV winger deemed to have handled the ball.
Shortly after avoiding a red, Wijndal set up Antony to fire Ajax level but PSV were back in front after 65 minutes. Gakpo capitalised on a blunder by Jay Gorter to net.
Four minutes later, Luuk de Jong set up Til to net his hattrick before Mohammed Kudus quickly pulled one back with an excellent strike.
Ajax were looking for the equaliser but in the 78th minute, Calvin Bassey, who only came on in the 60th minute, was sent off with a straight red for a challenge on Ismael Saibari. PSV eventually took advantage with Xavi Simons playing a one-two with Joey Veerman before rounding Gorter and slotting the ball into the net.
PSV take the first trophy of the season and they now face AS Monaco in the Champions League in midweek. Ajax will need to bounce back for the start of the season next weekend.