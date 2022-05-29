According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven will not move to sign Jasper Cillessen this summer.
PSV are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer and had been linked with a move for Cillessen, who is set to depart Valencia.
However, Voetbal International is reporting that PSV have too many internal doubts about the physical condition of the Netherlands international, who missed most of this season through injury. Cillessen only made 17 appearances for Valencia.
PSV will look elsewhere for a goalkeeper to compete with Joel Drommel and that could be Hendrik Van Crombrugge of Anderlecht. The Belgian is one of the main targets.