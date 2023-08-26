According to reports in Italy, PSV Eindhoven has made a bid to bring Hirving Lozano back to the club from Napoli.
Reports in Italy state that PSV Eindhoven has made a €10 million offer with bonuses of €5 million added. This information has been checked by Voetbal International and they report the interest is genuine.
Lozano made 79 appearances for PSV, scoring 40 times and adding 23 assists before he joined Napoli in 2019 for €45 million.
The Mexican international is coming into the final year of his Napoli contract and is not in the plans of head coach Rudi Garcia.
The 28-year-old could provide cover for Johan Bakayoko, who is being circled by a number of clubs.