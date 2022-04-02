PSV Eindhoven are now four points behind leaders Ajax after a thrilling 3-3 draw at FC Twente. PSV came from 3-0 down to take a point in the 94th minute.
With Ajax winning earlier in the day at Groningen, the pressure was on PSV to keep up the pace with the league leaders. Roger Schmidt had Cody Gakpo available on the bench along with the returning Andre Ramalho.
FC Twente had the ball in the net early on through former PSV full-back Joshua Brenet but the goal was disallowed for handball. Eight minutes later, Twente did net with Ricky van Wolfswinkel tapping in from close range after some questionable goalkeeping from Joel Drommel.
That gave the hosts confidence and it was 2-0 in the 19th minute as Van Wolfswinkel latched onto a Daan Rots pass before slotting the ball past Drommel. Ramiz Zerrouki then hit the post for Twente before Michal Vlap made it 3-0 in the 25th minute.
The sold-out Grolsch Veste was rocking but PSV did manage to pull one back before the break as Joey Veerman found the net with a strike from distance. Schmidt then acted by bringing on Gakpo, Ramalho and Noni Madueke at the break.
Gakpo had an immediate impact with a great strike from just outside the box to make it 3-2. Gakpo then thought he had equalised on the hour mark but the offside flag denied the forward.
Vlap should have sealed the win for Twente but he hit the bar from close range, while at the other end, Lars Unnerstall made a good save to deny Gakpo. Unnerstall was also called into action to deny Ibrahim Sangare after Madueke had hit the post.
It seemed Twente was going to hold on but in the 94th minute, Olivier Boscagli headed in on the rebound after Unnerstall had made a good save from Philipp Max.
PSV are now four points behind Ajax with only six leagues games left to play, while Twente stays fourth.