PSV Eindhoven’s U21s eased to a 7-2 victory over Arsenal in the U21 Premier League International Cup.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV went into the game top of Group B and they found themselves 3-0 up within ten minutes with Mathijs Tielemans, Dante Sealy and Jason van Duiven all scoring.
Arsenal pulled two goals back before the break, but in the second half, PSV ran riot with Van Duiven making it 4-2 before Mohamed Nassoh added a fifth. August Priske replaced van Duiven and he netted twice before the end to make it 7-2.
The win means PSV has sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament with three wins and a draw from four games.