Utrecht midfielder Quinten Timber joined his brother Jurrien on the Netherlands training field on Sunday morning.
Quinten Timber moved from Ajax to Utrecht this summer and was recently called into the Netherlands U21 squad for the first time.
The midfielder has impressed Louis van Gaal in training with the U21’s and he was rewarded with a place in the main Oranje squad’s practice on Sunday morning.
Van Gaal needed an extra player to complete an exercise and decided to choose Timber, whose brother Jurrien was also present. The players who played against Montenegro on Saturday did recovery work in the gym.
This is the REAL PROBLEM of the ORANJE. When a team plays possession based football where you always operate in the other team’s half, you AUTOMATICALLY OFFER YOUR OWN HALF FOR QUICK AND DEADLY COUNTER-ATTACK. IT IS THE NATURE OF THE BEAST. The DEFENSIVE FRAILTY of the Oranje lies THERE. Since 2010 they have not used THE DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER WHO PROTECTS THE DEFENSE AGAINST QUICK TRANSITIONS FROM THE OTHER TEAM. The other issue that is ailing the Dutch is that they do not DEFEND when they lose the ball and players like Wijnaldum, Van der Beek have been trained to be PASSIVE WHEN THE TEAM LOSES THE BALL. De Roon could do the job if he was restricted to defend, recover and release the ball. For me the best midfield right now should be DE ROON, De Jong, and any of Wijnaldum, Til, klaessen, Gravenberch, koopmeiners. When it comes to Memphis, if would only KEEP IT SIMPLE WHEN HE DROPS IN MIDFIELD HE WOULD BE MORE EFFICIENT. Finally, I do not know how the Dutch can deprive themselves of Weghorst who is a good striker and like Bas Dost before offers a better option then the other De jong could ever provide.