Utrecht midfielder Quinten Timber joined his brother Jurrien on the Netherlands training field on Sunday morning.

Quinten Timber moved from Ajax to Utrecht this summer and was recently called into the Netherlands U21 squad for the first time.

The midfielder has impressed Louis van Gaal in training with the U21’s and he was rewarded with a place in the main Oranje squad’s practice on Sunday morning.

Van Gaal needed an extra player to complete an exercise and decided to choose Timber, whose brother Jurrien was also present. The players who played against Montenegro on Saturday did recovery work in the gym.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (10934 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter