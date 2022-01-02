Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick wants Donny van de Beek to stay at the club until the summer.
Van de Beek has barely featured for Manchester United since Ramgnick took charge of the club and a loan move away in January has been rumoured.
Speaking at his press conference on Sunday, Rangnick was asked what Van de Beek had to do to get playing time and he responded, “Well, just work hard. So far, as I have got to know him he’s got a top mentality, he works hard in every training session, is a team player through and through and there will be games where he gets his chance to play.
“I also had a long conversation with him last week about that and, again, of course, it’s difficult for him right now because he also wants to play for the Dutch national team to qualify for himself and play in the World Cup in Qatar and, in order to do that, he needs that game-time here.”
Rangnick believes the Dutchman should remain at the club, “I still believe we should keep him, he should stay here definitely until the end of this season and try to get as much game-time as he possibly can.”