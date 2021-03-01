Mohamed Ihattaren’s agent Mino Raiola has lashed out at PSV Eindhoven and Roger Schmidt over their handling of the midfielder.
PSV dropped Ihattaren from their squad for the clash against Ajax after unprofessional behaviour from the midfielder. PSV even released a statement which said the whole player group was behind the decision.
Raiola told De Telegraaf, “What happened yesterday is absolutely unworthy of PSV. This trainer has to keep the group of players out, it has nothing to do with them. And from what I understood, the statement is not even supported by the selection.”
Raiola doesn’t deny that Ihattaren has made mistakes but is unhappy with the way his client is being treated, “But what matters to me now is the form of this message. We disagree with the content, but the way this has been presented is unacceptable. Does Schmidt need a third party like the players group to have an opinion? Then he should also aks his partner what his partner thinks next time. We will have a hearty word about this with the club management.”
Raiola believes that special players need special treatment to excel, and concluded, “In that respect I am glad that Schmidt was not Maradona’s trainer, because then we would never have seen the real Maradona.”
PSV are currently in talks with Raiola over a new deal for Ihattaren, but the agent wouldn’t discuss whether that is now impossible given this weekend’s revelations. Ihattaren is only contracted to PSV until 2022.
Mino Raiola is nothing more than a parasite. His opinions are totally worthless.
If Raiola truly cares about his client’s future, then he should limit his remarks to Ihattaren about the necessary attitude adjustment needed, before his career gets derailed.