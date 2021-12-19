Agent Mino Raiola has admitted that Brian Brobbey would benefit from a return to Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 19-year-old decided to depart Ajax for RB Leipzig last summer on a free transfer but the move has not been a success so far. Ajax are now exploring the possibility of bringing Brobbey back to the club in January.
Speaking to NRC, Brobbey’s agent Mino Raiola was asked if the move has been a success, “In retrospect, you can say no. But you didn’t know that in advance. Look at Jude Bellingham, England’s greatest talent, who now plays for Borussia Dortmund. Just like Haaland. Leaving young is not necessarily a bad thing.”
Raiola confirmed it was Brobbey’s choice but he may now be wise to return to Ajax, “My players make their own choices. I outline the honest story. I say: this means a choice for Ajax. These are the possibilities there, and there, and there. Of course, I feel responsible for his situation, just as I am man enough to say that I think it is best for him to go back to Ajax now. But the club itself also bears responsibility for his departure.”