Raiola: It is best for Brobbey... Agent Mino Raiola has admitted that Brian Brobbey would benefit ...

Veerman leads Heerenveen past ... Henk Veerman scored twice as Heerenveen defeated 10-man Cambuur 2-1. Follow ...

NEC defeats Go Ahead Eagles NEC Nijmegen came away from Go Ahead Eagles with a ...

“The gap between Feyenoo... Following Feyenoord 0-2 Ajax, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham spoke with commentator ...

Excellent defensive display he... Ajax dealt an early blow to Feyenoord's title hopes with ...

Eredivisie Round-Up: AZ defeat... There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening. ...