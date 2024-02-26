Bart Ramselaar has sealed a move from FC Utrecht to Lion City Sailors in Singapore.
The midfielder still had a contract with Utrecht until 2025 but an agreement has now been reached with Lion City Sailors. The club have agreed an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old, who joined Utrecht from PSV Eindhoven in 2019, made 12 appearances for Utrecht this season. He is a three-time Netherlands international.
At Lion City Sailors, Ramselaar will be a teammate of former Ajax and Groningen striker Richard Zivkovic.