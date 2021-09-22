Bart Ramselaar scored twice as Utrecht came away from NEC Nijmegen with a 3-0 victory.
Utrecht were looking for a victory after dropping points in their last two matches and they got off to a great start as Ramselaar found the top corner in the seventh minute.
NEC then dominated possession but struggled to create many clear cut chances. Elayis Tavzan hit the crossbar with a deflected strike, while Ali Akman fired wide.
Early in the second half, Utrecht defender Mike van der Hoorn put a header against the bar before Anastasios Douvikas doubled their lead in the 67th minute.
Ramselaar then sealed the victory with ten minutes to go as the midfielder found the net with the outside of his boot after good work from Moussa Sylla.
The victory moves Utrecht to fifth in the table, while NEC are 8th.