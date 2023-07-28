Rangers have confirmed the signing of Feyenoord striker Danilo on a five-year deal.
Rangers had a number of bids rejected by Feyenoord before the convinced the Rotterdammers to part with the Brazilian, who only joined the club a year ago.
Danilo can earn a higher salary in Scotland and was eager to make the move which has now been announced officially. Danilo has signed a deal until 2028 and will compete with Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers for a starting spot in Glasgow.
Speaking to the Feyenoord website, Danilo said, “When I came to Feyenoord last summer, I could not have imagined that it would be such a special year. I am extremely grateful to the club and the supporters for immediately welcoming me and I have done my best every game to repay that appreciation. I will take this beautiful experience in the Feyenoord shirt with me forever.”
Danilo made 34 appearances for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, scoring 10 times and adding three assists. Before that, Danilo played with Ajax and FC Twente.