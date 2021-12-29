Scottish side Rangers are once again being strongly linked with a move for PSG’s Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons.
The talented 18-year-old is coming into the final six months of his contract with PSG and a lack of guaranteed playing time may see him depart France on a free transfer.
A number of top European clubs are being linked with a move for the midfielder, but AS and the Daily Record are strongly linking Rangers to the Dutch youth international. AS states that Rangers are leading the race after holding talks with Simons agent Mino Raiola.
With January just around the corner, Simons would be able to speak with interested clubs and sign a pre-contract deal. Rangers will be hoping to snap up a deal quickly to stop either sides from swooping.
Simons joined PSG in 2019 and has made three appearances for the first team since.