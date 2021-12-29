Rangers leading the race for D... Scottish side Rangers are once again being strongly linked with ...

Celtic and Rangers linked to A... According to The Daily Telegraph, Celtic and Rangers are both ...

Heerenveen rejects first bid f... According to Feyenoord Transfermarkt, Feyenoord has had their first bid ...

Feyenoord favourite Christian ... Feyenoord have confirmed that former player Christian Gyan has passed ...

Shakhtar Donetsk making a move... According to reports in Brazil, Ajax has received a bid ...

Utrecht to stick by Hake Utrecht head coach Rene Hake has been given a vote ...

Tagliafico is a possible targe... According to reports, Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is a target ...